Warren rushed seven times for 15 yards and brought in five of six targets for 26 yards in the Steelers' 38-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. He committed a fumble recovered by Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were quickly dissuaded from a balanced offensive approach when the Bengals accumulated 24 first-half points, leading to Warren's lowest carry and rushing yardage totals of the season. Warren did tie his second-highest reception total of the campaign thanks in part to how the game unfolded, but it was ultimately a nearly irrelevant fantasy night relative to the lofty standards the versatile back has set this season. Warren will look to get back on track at the expense of the struggling Eagles in a Week 11 intrastate road showdown next Sunday.