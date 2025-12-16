Warren (illness) is listed as active Monday against the Dolphins, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pittsburgh added Warren to its injury report Monday as questionable for Week 15 action due to an illness, but it won't stop him from being available to the team's ground game. He's received double-digit touches in every contest this season en route to averaging 15.8 touches for 77.4 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six total TDs in 12 appearances. Having said that, if Warren isn't 100 percent healthy, he could cede some of those reps to Kenneth Gainwell and even Kaleb Johnson.