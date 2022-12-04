Warren (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Warren, who was inactive this past Monday versus the Colts, practiced fully this week, yet still carried a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's contest. He'll be available against Atlanta, though with starter Najee Harris slated to play through an oblique issue after returning to a limited at practice Friday, look for Warren to work in complementary role, with Benny Snell -- who stepped in for Harris after he exited Monday's game against Indianapolis -- on hand to provide support should either Harris or Warren be limited or suffer any setbacks.