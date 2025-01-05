Warren rushed the ball six times for 21 yards in Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals. He did not record a catch on one target.

Warren had been chipping into the role of Najee Harris in recent weeks, though he was out-touched 15-6 by Harris in Saturday's loss. His lack of volume was also the result of game script, as the Steelers' running backs accounted for only four total carries in the final two quarters of the contest as they played from behind. Warren will likely serve as the change-of-pace back in Pittsburgh's opening-round playoff matchup against the Ravens or Texans.