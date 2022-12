Warren rushed six times for 23 yards while securing one of two targets for seven yards during the Steelers' 13-10 win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Warren was on the field for just 30 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Saturday, but he still saw some touches. He's now logged at least five touches in each of the last three weeks, and he's logged at least 30 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back games. However, he's had a relatively muted role with Najee Harris healthy.