Warren rushed 17 times for 143 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for no gain in the Steelers' 27-6 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Warren tied his single-game career high in rushing yards with Sunday's performance, which was partly fueled by a season-long 51-yard run. Warren now has back-to-back 100-yard efforts on the ground for the first time this season, and he snapped a brief two-game rushing TD drought Sunday with a one-yard run early in the third quarter that closed out the scoring for the afternoon. Warren is already up to 704 rushing yards on a career-best 5.9 yards per carry heading into a Week 9 road showdown against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 15 following a Week 8 bye.