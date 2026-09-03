Warren and Rico Dowdle are expected to have regular roles in the Steelers offense during the 2026 season, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

With Kenny Gainwell moving on to the Buccaneers in free agency, Warren is the top incumbent running back in Pittsburgh, but Dowdle has taken Gainwell's place. Dowdle's previous experience with new coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas could dampen Warren's early-down role somewhat, but according to Graziano, Warren should take on the bulk of the pass-catching work out of Pittsburgh's backfield, as evidenced by his 139 catches in 48 regular-season games over the last three campaigns. Overall, Warren handled a career-high 251 touches in 2025, while Dowdle is coming off back-to-back seasons with 274 (with the Cowboys) and 275 (in Carolina), so both should be busy on a weekly basis this fall.