Warren rushed six times for 36 yards while securing three of four targets for seven yards during the Steelers' 28-14 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Warren racked up a season-high 15 touches during Pittsburgh's Week 17 win over the Ravens, but he had a more limited role in the team's offense to close out the regular season. Although starting running back Najee Harris appeared in every game this year, Warren carved out a somewhat consistent role as the No. 2 option in the backfield, rushing 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown while securing 28 of 33 targets for 214 yards. While Harris should remain the clear No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh next season, Warren has appeared to gain the trust of the team's coaching staff as the top backup.