Warren carried the ball 18 times for 47 yards and caught five of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

The fourth-year running back caught multiple passes for the third straight game to begin the season, with the five grabs and six targets both being season highs. Warren was denied a much bigger fantasy performance when Kenneth Gainwell vultured a one-yard rushing TD in the first quarter, however. Warren has racked up 274 scrimmage yards so far as the Steelers' unquestioned lead back, and he'll look to continue his PPR prowess in Week 4 against the Vikings.