Warren rushed three times for three yards while securing all three of his targets for 24 yards during the Steelers' 16-15 preseason win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Benny Snell was in the Steelers' backfield for the first two drives of Saturday's matchup, but Warren was the second running back to take the field. The two backs split playing time during the first half, but Warren led the team's running backs in touches and was productive in the passing game in spite of his inefficiency on the ground. Warren has 16 touches through two preseason games and seems to be solidifying his case for a spot on the 53-man roster while making a push to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 running back.