Warren rushed the ball 14 times for 70 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers. He added two receptions on two targets for 21 yards.

Warren accounted for 14 of the 16 carries by Pittsburgh's running backs, as Kenneth Gainwell was phased almost entirely out of the offense. That allowed Warren to record his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season, and he was one of the few bright spots in the offense. Warren hasn't found the end zone consistently this season, but his role has improved as the season has progressed.