Warren said Wednesday that he's been cleared to return from his hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barring any setbacks in practice this week, Warren looks like he'll be ready to play this weekend after sitting out Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. Warren's status is of more importance than usual, given that Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury Monday and isn't a sure bet to suit up Week 13. Wednesday's injury report will clarify the practice participation level of Pittsburgh's top two running backs.