Warren carried the ball 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and caught all six of his targets for 87 yards and another TD in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts.

The fifth-year back set the tone for the afternoon when he took a checkdown from Aaron Rodgers and turned it into an 80-yard score to begin the Steelers' second possession. Warren then added a 50-yard TD run right after halftime, becoming the first player in Pittsburgh franchise history with rushing and receiving touchdowns of 50-plus yards in the same game. He also become just the sixth player in league history, and the first since Herschel Walker in 1986, with an 80-yard TD catch and a 50-yard TD run in the same game -- a list that includes Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as well. Warren's 188 scrimmage yards were a career best, and he continues to make the case that he deserves a bell-cow workload, turning 61 touches over the last three games into 490 combined yards, along with Sunday's two touchdowns. Even if Rico Dowdle (toe) returns to the lineup in Week 6 against the Buccaneers, Warren should be locked into the lead role in the backfield.