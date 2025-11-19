Warren (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren continues to manage the ankle injury that knocked him out of Pittsburgh's win over the Bengals in Week 11. Though Warren downplayed the severity of his injury following that contest, his status for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears now appears uncertain. The combination of Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson will lead the Steelers' backfield versus Chicago if Warren is unavailable.