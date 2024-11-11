Warren rushed the ball 14 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders. He added two receptions on two targets for 29 yards.

Warren earned a season-high 16 touches and out-performed Najee Harris for much of the game. He accounted for three of Pittsburgh's 10 longest gains from scrimmage, highlighted by rushes of 12 and 10 yards as well as a reception that went for 26 yards. The primary downside for Warren's projected role is his lack of work near the goal line, particularly after he lost a crucial fumble in Sunday's winning effort. Even so, his usage continues to tick up, and he should settle into seeing around 12 to 15 touches per game on a consistent basis.