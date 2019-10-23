Steelers' Jayrone Elliott: Back in Steel City
Elliott signed with the Steelers on Wednesday.
Elliott has suited up in three games for the Steelers this year, making three tackles, including two on special teams. Elliott will add valuable depth with Mark Barron (hamstring) and T.J. Watt (abdomen) on the mend, while Anthony Chickillo was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Wednesday.
