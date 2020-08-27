site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-jayrone-elliott-back-with-steelers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Jayrone Elliott: Back with Steelers
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 27, 2020
at
7:55 pm ET 1 min read
Pittsburgh re-signed
Elliott on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Elliott, who worked out for the
Steelers earlier this week, played a reserve role with the team in five contests last season. If he manages to make the team, he'll likely primarily contribute on special teams in 2020. More News
11/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read