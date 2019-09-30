Play

Elliott (hamstring) is active for Monday's game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Elliott began the week as a limited practice participant but finished with no limitations Saturday, so it's no real surprise he's available despite being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old exclusively played special teams in his Pittsburgh debut last week and he figures to fill a similar role versus Cincinnati.

