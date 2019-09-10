Elliott signed a contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Elliott was with the Steelers for just over the final week of preseason action, at which point he was released Aug. 31. With T.J. Watt sustaining a back injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Pittsburgh may be looking for insurance or depth at linebacker by signing Elliott.

