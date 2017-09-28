Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Absent from injury report
Hawkins (knee) was not listed on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.
Hawkins did not play against the Bears on Sunday after participating fully in practice early last week and eventually being listed questionable. The 23-year-old seems to be healthy, but with Alejandro Villanueva (illness) also not listed on the report, Hawkins will likely resume a reserve role.
