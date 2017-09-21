Play

Hawkins (knee) was not listed on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.

Hawkins was ruled out for Week 2 last Friday and hadn't practiced in two weeks, so this is a welcome surprise. Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (illness) was also not listed on the injury report, so Hawkins should resume his role as a backup offensive tackle.

