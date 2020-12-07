site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Back from COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Hawkins (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's game against Washington, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 27-year-old completed his second stint on the COVID-19 list and is now back on the active roster. Hawkins should provide depth at offensive tackle for the Steelers.
