Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Back to full health
Hawkins (shoulder) participated in the Steelers preseason win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Hawkins spent all of 2016 on the injured reserve after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. His recovery is seemingly complete however, as he logged 40 snaps in the exhibition contest. The 23-year-old projects to provide depth on the offensive line heading into the season.
