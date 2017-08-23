Play

Hawkins (shoulder) participated in the Steelers preseason win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Hawkins spent all of 2016 on the injured reserve after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. His recovery is seemingly complete however, as he logged 40 snaps in the exhibition contest. The 23-year-old projects to provide depth on the offensive line heading into the season.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories