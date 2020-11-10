site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Moves to COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a high-risk close contact of Vance McDonald, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The 27-year-old will need to isolate for five days per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, but he could still play Sunday against the Bengals if he continues to test negative for the virus.
