site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-jerald-hawkins-returns-to-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Returns to COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
12:23 am ET 1 min read
Hawkins (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The 27-year-old was on the COVID list earlier in November as a high-risk close contact, and he's now back on the list in the wake of some positive tests for Pittsburgh. Hawkins will be unavailable unclear he clears the league's protocols.
More News
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
06/04/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read