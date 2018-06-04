Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Sent to IR
Hawkins (quadriceps) will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hawkins tore a quadriceps muscle in practice last week and could be out of action for many months. The Steelers signed free agent offensive lineman Bryce Harris to take his place on the roster.
