site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-jerald-hawkins-signed-by-steelers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Jerald Hawkins: Signed by Steelers
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
at
9:53 pm ET 1 min read
Hawkins signed with the Steelers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hawkins was most recently a member of the Texans' practice squad, but after a Week 1 injury suffered by starting right tackle Zach Banner (knee), Pittsburgh decided to pursue Hawkins as a depth option for their offensive line.
More News
11/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
06/04/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
09/15/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read