Steelers' Jesse James: Another disappointing outing on Sunday
James caught two of his three targets for 9 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
After totaling 198 receiving yards and a score in the first two games this season James has managed a meager 85 yards over the next five with no touchdowns. Fantasy owners should look elsewhere to fill their tight end lineup spot, especially in Week 9 against a Baltimore pass defense that has allowed just two touchdowns to an opposing tight end this season, although they have come in the past two games.
