Steelers' Jesse James: Another disappointing outing
James caught three passes for 32 yards in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.
After seeing eight targets in Week 11, and with Vance McDonald (ankle) inactive, fantasy owners likely had high expectations of James, but he failed to deliver, although he made the most of his four targets against the Packers. Adding to the frustration, third-string tight end Xavier Grimble vultured a one-yard touchdown catch on his only target all game. Don't expect much from James in Week 13 against a Cincinnati defense that has held opposing tight ends to under 60 yards per game and just two scores this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Notches touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see added opportunities Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Continues timeshare at tight end•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Still afterthought in passing game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not targeted in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No stat line in win•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...