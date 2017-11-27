James caught three passes for 32 yards in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.

After seeing eight targets in Week 11, and with Vance McDonald (ankle) inactive, fantasy owners likely had high expectations of James, but he failed to deliver, although he made the most of his four targets against the Packers. Adding to the frustration, third-string tight end Xavier Grimble vultured a one-yard touchdown catch on his only target all game. Don't expect much from James in Week 13 against a Cincinnati defense that has held opposing tight ends to under 60 yards per game and just two scores this season.