James caught all four of his targets during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

After failing to be targeted in Week 12 -- the first time all season -- James saw more looks from Ben Roethlisberger in a game since Week 6. Three of those passes came after Vance McDonald (hip) left the game in the third quarter, although he did return. Even if the hip injury prevents McDonald from playing in Week 13 James has an unfavorable matchup against the Chargers, allow opposing tight ends just 6.4 fantasy points per game this season.