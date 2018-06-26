Steelers' Jesse James: Competing with McDonald
James will need to fend off competition from Vance McDonald, PennLive.com's Jacob Klinger reports.
The Steelers traded for McDonald and his sizable contract last August, hoping to get an eventual upgrade in the passing game. It never materialized in the regular season, but McDonald finally broke out with 10 catches for 112 yards in a playoff loss to Jacksonville. McDonald owns a career mark of 13.5 yards per catch and possesses a clear advantage over James in terms of athleticism, but the former Niner has played only 58 games in five pro seasons, catching no more than 30 passes in a year. James, on the other hand, caught 82 balls over 32 games the past two seasons while averaging just 8.7 yards per catch. McDonald is far more interesting for fantasy purposes, but only if he can finally stay healthy and beat out James for the lead job. Training camp and the preseason should go a long way toward determining the winner.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Two catches in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Fails to secure possible game-winning catch•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could benefit from McDonald's absence•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Sets career highs in receptions and yards•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Another disappointing outing•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Notches touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017