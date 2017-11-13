Steelers' Jesse James: Continues timeshare at tight end
James failed to secure either of his two targets in Pittsburgh's 20-17 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
This is the third time in his last four games that James has gone without a catch, as he and Vance McDonald continue to split tight end duties. Neither is seeing enough action to warrant fantasy consideration at this time.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Still afterthought in passing game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not targeted in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No stat line in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Ho-hum effort in loss•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Logs full session Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...