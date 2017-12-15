James could see his offensive snap share increase in Sunday's game against the Patriots with Vance McDonald (shoulder) ruled out for the contest.

Though James is the Steelers' clear top tight end, McDonald has been mixed liberally into the game plan when he's been able to suit up this season, logging no fewer than 15 offensive snaps in any of his eight appearances. As such, McDonald's absences have afforded James a little extra playing time, especially in recent weeks. When McDonald missed Weeks 11 through 13 with an ankle injury, James averaged 66 snaps per game. McDonald returned to suit up for last week's win over the Ravens, but exited with the shoulder issue in that contest, enabling James to log 71 snaps, which he used to catch a season-high 10 passes for 97 yards. Given that James hadn't recorded more than six receptions or 42 receiving yards in any of the Steelers' previous 12 games, a repeat performance shouldn't be expected in Week 15, but McDonald's absence at least makes the possibility a little bit more likely.