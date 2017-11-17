Steelers' Jesse James: Could see added opportunities Thursday
James' teammate, Vance McDonald (ankle), is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Titans.
James' production has been spotty of late, but with McDonald out Thursday, James and Xavier Grimble could see added opportunities in the Steelers offense. James is still a Week 11 fantasy dart, but he is an option for those in deep leagues scrambling for tight end help this week due to byes and/or injuries.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Continues timeshare at tight end•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Still afterthought in passing game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not targeted in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No stat line in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Ho-hum effort in loss•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Logs full session Thursday•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...