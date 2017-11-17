James' teammate, Vance McDonald (ankle), is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Titans.

James' production has been spotty of late, but with McDonald out Thursday, James and Xavier Grimble could see added opportunities in the Steelers offense. James is still a Week 11 fantasy dart, but he is an option for those in deep leagues scrambling for tight end help this week due to byes and/or injuries.

