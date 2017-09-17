Steelers' Jesse James: Could see large role Week 2
James, who logged 54 of a possible 60 offensive snaps in Week 1, is slated to serve as the primary tight end Week 2 against Minnesota, as Vance McDonald (back) is listed as inactive.
James was one of Week 1's top fantasy tight ends, as he hauled in six of eight targets for 41 yards and two scores -- the second of which was a screen play designed for him in the red zone. He was able to log a big performance despite the presence of McDonald, who was also on the field for 18 offensive snaps in the opener. With McDonald now on the shelf, the only other tight end on the active roster is Xavier Grimble, who saw just one offensive snap in Week 1. Repeating last week's production might be a tough ask for James, though he'll certainly have the opportunity to do so. He draws a tough Minnesota defense, though the Vikings did give up 54 yards and a touchdown to Saints tight end Coby Fleener in their opener.
