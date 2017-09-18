Steelers' Jesse James: Doesn't expect to miss time
James injured his ankle in Sunday's 26-9 win over Minnesota, but he plans to play against the Bears in Week 3, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
James played through the injury in Week 2, catching four of five targets for 27 yards while playing 96 percent of the offensive snaps. Though likely to land on the injury report, he apparently isn't too worried about his availability for Sunday. With Vance McDonald (back) also banged up, the Steelers might be down to Xavier Grimble at tight end if James unexpectedly misses time.
