James caught two passes for seven yards in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.

Despite Vance McDonald (shoulder) being inactive, James was unable to get much going with his five targets, including what appeared to be a game-winning 10-yard touchdown with 28 seconds to play. Unfortunately, the play was overturned on review, with official Tony Corrente saying the ball did not "survive" the completion of the catch. Fantasy owners still alive in their playoffs should look elsewhere for a tight end in Week 16.