Steelers' Jesse James: Five catches in win
James had five receptions for 26 yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.
His seven targets were the most in a game this season and is averaging 16.1 yards per catch after averaging no better than 8.7 ypc in any of his previous seasons. Following a Week 7 bye James will face a tough Cleveland defense that has held opposing tight ends to an average of three catches for 29 yards and no touchdowns in five out of six games this season.
