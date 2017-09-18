Steelers' Jesse James: Four catches Sunday
James (ankle) totaled 27 yards on four receptions in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The third-year tight end followed what was arguably the best game of his short career last week with a disappointing performance, although he made the most of his limited opportunities. James caught 4-of-5 targets despite having a noticeable limp after Pittsburgh's first offensive series. Check on his status in practice next week before inserting him in your Week 3 lineup against Chicago.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Doesn't expect to miss time•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see large role Week 2•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Scores twice in season opener•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Faces competition after McDonald trade•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not facing competition•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: All set for No. 1 spot at tight end•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...