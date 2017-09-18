James (ankle) totaled 27 yards on four receptions in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

The third-year tight end followed what was arguably the best game of his short career last week with a disappointing performance, although he made the most of his limited opportunities. James caught 4-of-5 targets despite having a noticeable limp after Pittsburgh's first offensive series. Check on his status in practice next week before inserting him in your Week 3 lineup against Chicago.