Steelers' Jesse James: Headed to Detroit
The Lions are slated to sign James, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 2015 fifth-rounder caught 30 passes for 423 yards and two TDs for the Steelers in 2018. James will now slot in as the Lions' top pass-catching tight end, an assignment that should lead to a degree of fantasy relevance for the 6-foot-7, 261-pounder this coming season.
