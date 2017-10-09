Steelers' Jesse James: Ho-hum effort in loss
James totaled 24 yards on three catches in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.
Trailing most of the game resulted in Ben Roethlisberger throwing 54 times, but only five of those passes were directed at James. Big Ben completed more passes to Jacksonville defenders than he did James, who next faces a tough Chiefs defense that has limited opposing tight ends to under four receptions per game without reaching the end zone.
