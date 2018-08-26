Steelers' Jesse James: Injures back
James suffered a back contusion during Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
James was removed in the second quarter after a high pass exposed him to a big hit, finishing the afternoon with two catches for 17 yards on six targets. With fellow tight ends Vance McDonald (foot) and Xavier Grimble (wrist) already in danger of missing the start of the season, Bucky Hodge is left as the team's only healthy player at the position. James and McDonald were expected to compete for the starting job, but the latter may have lost his chance after missing the vast majority of training camp and the first three weeks of the preseason. McDonald should still have a role on passing downs once he's healthy, potentially working in a timeshare with James.
