Play

James is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears after suffering a left shoulder injury during the first half, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

James' status for the remainder of Sunday's tilt is up in the air at this point, while Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble now have an opportunity to see additional snaps. Another update regarding James' outlook should become available upon the release of additional information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories