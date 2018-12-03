James caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

With Vance McDonald no longer hampered by a hip injury James returned to his back-up role against Los Angeles. He is currently on pace for 36 receptions on 46 targets, both of which would be his lowest totals since his rookie campaign in 2015. Still, he has an attractive Week 14 match-up against an Oakland defense that allows the league's worst catch percentage (78.2%) against tight ends.