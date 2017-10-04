Steelers' Jesse James: Limited practice Wednesday
James (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
James previously entered Sunday's win over the Ravens nursing the injury, but led the Steelers' tight-end corps with 58 offensive snaps. Following a two-touchdown effort in Week 1, James' production has been relatively modest, with the third-year player logging nine catches for 86 yards and no scores over the subsequent three contests. Assuming his health prevails in Week 5, James looks like a high-variance play in advance of Sunday's home game against the Jaguars.
