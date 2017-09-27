James (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

James suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bears, but returned to the contest and ended up playing 72 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps. That was still a significant drop off from his snap shares in Week 1 (90 percent) and Week 2 (96 percent), and his production took a corresponding dive to just two catches for 29 yards on four targets. James does seem to be on track for the Steelers' Week 4 game in Baltimore, where he'll likely continue to work ahead of Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble. The Steelers still haven't integrated McDonald into the passing game in a meaningful way.