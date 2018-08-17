Steelers' Jesse James: Logs 21-yard grab in preseason defeat
James brought in one of two targets for 21 yards in the Steelers' 51-34 preseason loss to the Packers on Thursday.
James took advantage of the ongoing absence of Vance McDonald (foot), making his 21-yard grab on the Steelers' fourth possession to set up a four-yard touchdown reception by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Unlike McDonald -- his primary competition for the starting job -- the 24-year-old James has proven highly durable thus far in his career, playing all 16 games in each of his last two seasons. While he isn't utilized much downfield (8.5 career YPC), James 6-foot-7 stature affords him plenty of red-zone upside. He'll look to keep making his case for the No. 1 role against the Titans on Aug. 25 in the Steelers' third exhibition.
