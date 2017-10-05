Steelers' Jesse James: Logs full session Thursday
James (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
James' shoulder issue limited him during the Steelers' first practice of the week, but his upgrade to a full participation Thursday puts him on track to suit up in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The tight end was a popular waiver-wire pickup after amassing six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, but in the subsequent three contests, James has managed a combined nine receptions for 86 and no scores.
More News
