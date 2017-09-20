Play

James (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

James hurt his ankle during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings, but that didn't stop him from playing 96 percent of the offensive snaps. Fellow tight end Vance McDonald, who missed the first two games with a back injury, wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. He'll likely take over as the starter if James isn't ready for Sunday's game in Chicago.

