Steelers' Jesse James: Misses Wednesday's practice
James (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
James hurt his ankle during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings, but that didn't stop him from playing 96 percent of the offensive snaps. Fellow tight end Vance McDonald, who missed the first two games with a back injury, wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. He'll likely take over as the starter if James isn't ready for Sunday's game in Chicago.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Doesn't expect to miss time•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Four catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see large role Week 2•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Scores twice in season opener•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Faces competition after McDonald trade•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...