Steelers' Jesse James: Nabs two passes in loss
James caught both of his targets, totaling 28 yards, during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
After looking like one of the teams to beat in the AFC, the Steelers look like they might slide out of the playoff hunt with three straight losses, all to teams in the AFC West. James has stayed quiet during that span. The fourth-year target started the season off hot with eight catches and 198 yards in his first two games. He's averaged just two catches for 19.6 yards per game since as Vance McDonald has made himself at home. Sunday offers an opportunity to rebound against a bottom-10 Patriots pass defense surrendering 274 receiving yards per game, it's just doubtful that James takes advantage.
